Crews contain shop, brush fire north of SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver Fire crews extinguished a shop and brush fire that started north of State Route 500 on Monday night.
At about 8:45 p.m., Vancouver Fire received multiple calls about a large fire north of SR-500 and west of Northeast Andreesen. Crews arrived to the area and found an autobody shop on fire, as well as a large area of brush and tall trees on fire. Flames were reported to be about 20 feet high, according to Vancouver Fire.
Lack of water along the highway and exploding propane tanks made fighting the fire difficult, Vancouver Fire said. Brush rigs and water tenders were called to the scene to help. In total, 15 apparatus and over 30 firefighters were on scene.
After about 50 minutes of attacking the flames, the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported. Vancouver Fire Marshal 3 is investigating the cause of the fire.
