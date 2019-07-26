SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Crews controlled a fire that burned next to a home in Sheridan on Friday.
Firefighters from Sheridan, West Valley, Amity, McMinnville, SW Polk and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to Cherry Hill Road near Thunderhead Lane at 4:09 p.m.
Once at the scene, firefighters said the fire spread from a burn barrel to a fence and several outbuildings.
The fire was quickly contained using multiple water tenders and brush trucks. The firefighters also worked to protect the surrounding homes and properties.
The Oregon Department of Forestry ended up issuing the property owner a ticket for illegal burning.
