NEAR LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Fire & Rescue crews on Friday extinguished a house fire near La Center.
Firefighters were dispatched to the area on a report of trees on fire, but arrived in the 36500 block of Northeast Jenny Creek Road just before 2:30 p.m. to find a manufactured home up in flames.
Crews called for additional resources and extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.
A neighbor told firefighters that the people who live at the home were likely not home, as none of the usual vehicles were at the house.
Crews remained on scene Friday evening to clean up the fire. A fire investigators is working to determine what sparked the blaze.
Clark County Fire District 10 and Cowlitz County Fire District 1 assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.