PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A home went up in flames early Thursday morning, but fortunately everyone inside was able to get out safely.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 900 block Southwest Rivington Road to a reported house fire.
At the scene, crews determined they needed more help and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm, which doubles the number of engines and ladder trucks dispatched.
The fire was upgraded due to the proximity of homes in the area, according to PF&R.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread any more.
PF&R said everyone inside the home got out safely.
No injuries were initially reported, and the cause of the fire is not known.
