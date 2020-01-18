BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a fire at Beaverton High School Saturday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says shortly before 10 a.m., the fire alarm at Beaverton High School, located at 13000 SW 2nd St., began sounding and a coach conducting basketball practice noticed smoke in the hallways.
The coach evacuated his players and then called 911.
Firefighters arrived within three minutes of being dispatched and followed the smoke to find several nearby classrooms that had black smoke pushing through the openings of the door.
Learning now the fire caused extensive damage, but was contained to just two classrooms. Unclear if the sprinkler system deployed. A parent here on scene tells me there was a fire at this HS 50 years ago too. @fox12oregon https://t.co/VBEjaxqlsu— Zanders (@ZachAndersTV) January 18, 2020
Crews called a second alarm to being additional resources to the scene.
Firefighters entered the classrooms and found high heat and black smoke down to their knees. They worked to extinguish the fire while another crew ventilated the room from above.
Other crews searched the building and found no other occupants.
Crews also searched the attic to see if the fire had spread there. Due to firefighters’ quick response and efficient fire suppression efforts, the fire had not spread into the attic space.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started.
