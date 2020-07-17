CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A home in Clackamas County was damaged by a fire early Friday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews responded to Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Luther Road on the report of a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a large amount of flames coming from the home. The fire has been extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
Clackamas Fire said the home was abandoned and the windows were boarded up.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
