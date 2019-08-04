Crews extinguish fire at duplex in West Linn, no injuries reported

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – Crews extinguished a fire at a duplex in West Linn Sunday morning.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1300 block of Dollar Street, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
A 911 caller reported seeing smoke billowing from the windows of a duplex.
A crew arrived at the scene three minutes after being dispatched. They reported seeing smoke and fire showing from the windows on the back side of the duplex.
According to TVF&R, because of the quick actions by the first arriving crew, firefighters were able to slow the fire’s growth and prevented it from spreading to an attached unit.
Crews say one unit sustained significant damage from smoke and fire. Two residents were displaced by the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Crews say it appears the unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire. An initial report suggests that there were no working smoke alarms in that unit, according to firefighters.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters want to remind people that working smoke alarms save lives. They’re also asking people to take the time to check the smoke alarms in their home to make sure they are working.
