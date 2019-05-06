PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters had to cut through metal bars to get to a fire that broke out at a homeless camp in northwest Portland Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said a caller reported the fire near Northwest Yeon and Northwest 26th Avenue just after 8 a.m.
The caller works nearby and was worried someone might be living there.
Crews arrived to the scene and found the fire under an overpass behind metal bars. Firefighters cut through the bars and extinguished the blaze.
PF&R said no one was found at the camp.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
