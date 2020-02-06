PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a motel Thursday morning.
At around 4:40 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at Oregon Motel, located at 7920 North Interstate Avenue.
Crews arrived to the motel and found fire in one room and in the portion of the attic.
The flames were knocked down and firefighters checked for extension to neighboring rooms.
Two rooms were damaged by fire and four were damaged by smoke, according to PF&R.
PF&R said crews evacuated people from the motel and no injuries have been reported.
Eleven people were displaced due to the fire.
Portland police have several blocks in the area closed off to traffic. People should avoid the area while crews remain on scene.
Fire is out no injuries. Investigators are on scene working to find the cause and fire crews are assisting them. Interstate is still closed from Lombard to Kilpatrick except for MAX trains (moving through at walking speed). pic.twitter.com/neD6mRScXx— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 6, 2020
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
