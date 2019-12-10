ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A fire broke out at South Albany High School Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews from Albany, Lebanon, and Tangent responded to a fire at South Albany High School at 7:20 p.m.
Crews said they extinguished a fire in the construction area of a new part of school.
School staff and students were inside the building, but they were all evacuated.
No one was hurt, according to crews.
Investigators will be working with construction crews Wednesday to determine the cause
Crews said the gym did fill with smoke as the fire was next to the gym in the new construction.
