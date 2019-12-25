Crews extinguish fire at Troutdale home

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Crews extinguished a fire at a Troutdale home Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported just after 6:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Southwest 29th Street. First arriving crews reported fire coming from the home’s attic.
Firefighters say all of the home’s occupants were able to get outside. No injuries were reported.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Investigators are on scene.
