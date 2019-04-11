Crews extinguish fire at warehouse in Tualatin that stores large batteries

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews extinguished a fire at a warehouse that stores large batteries Thursday evening.
Firefighters just after 5 p.m. rushed to the 20000 block of Southwest 115th Avenue on a report that six lithium-ion batteries measuring approximately six-feet by four-feet by three-feet had caught fire.
The batteries contained a large amount of energy, and the incident commander upgraded the incident to a first alarm, which brought additional fire resources to the scene, according to TVF&R.
A business occupant reported to firefighters that the business was performing a new product test when the batteries caught fire.
Crews quickly isolated the fire and say the building’s automatic sprinkler system helped contain the flames, TVF&R says. Although fire containment was quick, complete extinguishment was challenging and took some time.
Due to the potential hazard of the product, the incident commander requested a response from TVF&R’s Hazardous Materials Team. The team assisted with a water containment plan to minimize any environmental impact. The team also monitored air quality for safety and set up a decontamination process for crews that had direct exposure to the smoke and flames.
Occupants from surrounding businesses were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.
