PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that threatened a business in northeast Portland Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the fire at a commercial business, located near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard, just after 5:30 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene and quickly put the flames out.
Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters at the scene told FOX 12 the fire started in a pile of junk in the back of a shop.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who said she saw the fire.
"I saw flames just pouring out of the store," said Eileen Cramer.
The building sustained some damage during the fire. No injuries were reported.
Fire on NE Sandy and 90th started in a debris pile. Out now and no injuries. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uydvOZ81nt— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 19, 2019
A fire investigator responded to the scene and is investigating the cause.
Northeast Sandy was closed during the investigation. The roadway has reopened.
