PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters from Portland and Gresham rushed to the scene after a fire started in bark dust and spread to a nearby business, according to investigators.
Crews rushed to the 15800 block of Southeast Division Street in Portland around 4 p.m. and arrived to find flames throughout the first floor of the business, A Bead Source, investigators said.
Crews used tools to remove bars from the windows and to break open doors.
“This tactic provided access and made the structure safe for firefighters operating inside,” according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire within 20 minutes. They remained on scene for another 45 minutes to look for hot spots. No one was hurt.
The fire was sparked accidentally and spread inside likely through ventilation, according to investigators. Division Street was temporarily closed in the area but has since reopened.
“PF&R reminds you that as the weather gets warmer and more dry, fire danger increases,” firefighters said. “Please take care.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.