Crews extinguish house fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A home in northeast Portland went up in smoke and was heavily damaged by a fire Sunday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded at 7:13 a.m. to Northeast 17th Street and Northeast Skidmore Street on the report of a residential fire.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke on the first floor of the home.
PF&R told FOX 12 that the fire was contained quickly, and no one was found inside the home.
The cause of the fire has not been reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
