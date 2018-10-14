PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in southwest Portland early Sunday.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a house in the 2000 block of Southwest Moss Street at about 5:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire throughout the home.
Although neighbors indicated the home is currently vacant, firefighters said it's still important for crews to check for people trapped inside.
Crews said a large amount of furniture and other belongings slowed them down as they tried to enter the home. They said it appeared the home was being used for storage.
Once they made their way inside, crews were pulled back as fire burning in the attic increased. Firefighters said the situation was made more dangerous due to furniture and other heavy items in the attic space.
After crews knocked down the fire in the attic, they continued attacking the fire from the inside.
Firefighters say no one was found inside the house, and no injuries were reported.
An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was immediately available.
