VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Vancouver early Monday morning.
Vancouver Fire crews were called to a house in the 6300 block of Northeast 38th Street at about 3:25 a.m.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found fire on the front and back of the home. Officials said the fire was out in about 30 minutes.
The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out safely.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
