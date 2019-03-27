LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A fire started at a restaurant in Longview on Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 1245 14th Avenue at 09:19 a.m.
During the response, officials said citizens were reporting heavy black smoke from the roof of the Golden Palace Restaurant.
Crews said they found smoke from a vent on the roof.
Occupants were evacuated while searching for the source of the fire, according to crews.
Officials located the fire in the kitchen of the restaurant.
Longview Fire Department investigators determined that the fire was accidental from unattended cooking and would like to remind the public to stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.
