SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A cigarette was determined to be the cause of a fire in Sweet Home on Friday.
Sweet Home Fire responded to a fire in an RV Friday evening around 6 p.m.
The RV was parked in a gravel lot near a local business and some homes, according to crews.
Neighbors informed crews that they were unsure if anyone was living in the RV.
Crews said the fire started on the bed of the front of the fifth wheel RV and was confined to that area, however there was extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the RV.
Crews had to break a window and force entry through the locked door to extinguish the fire.
A cigarette butt was found and was determined to be the cause of the fire.
