COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Cowlitz County Saturday morning.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 700 block of Nevada Drive for a reported brush fire. When they arrived, they found a 20-foot by 20-foot brush fire that was spreading down the hill.
Crews were able to contain the fire within about 30 minutes.
C2F&R said the residents reported they had a small recreational fire on Friday night but were certain they put it out before going to bed.
Firefighters want to remind people that the seasonal burn ban started on July 15 for Cowlitz County.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.