Crews extinguish structure and brush fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out in Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon.
This happened on Padgett Road around 7:00 p.m. By the time crews arrived at the scene the flames had destroyed a truck and were spreading up a hill towards the road.
Firefighters tell us there weren't any fire hydrants nearby, so they had to use their trucks to get the fire out. In total it took 35 firefighters to get everything under control.
