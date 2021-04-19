PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A fire in southeast Portland that prompted firefighters to launch an "aggressive attack" is now being called a case of arson, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Investigators made the determination after reviewing witness testimony and physical evidence at the scene. A security camera captured a suspect starting the fire in a nearby dumpster that spread up an exterior wall and into the building.
Around 3:30 a.m., fire crews went to the intersection of Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
At the scene, they found the Portland Garment Factory showing fire from the second floor.
PF&R said its firefighters made "an aggressive attack" and they deployed "aerial apparatus to ready for a defensive mode."
At 4:20 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a third alarm. More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene.
Just before 7 a.m., PF&R tweeted that mop up efforts were underway at the fire, which was contained to the Portland Garment Factory.
The fire did not spread to adjacent businesses and no injuries were reported.
According to PF&R, a nearby apartment building was evacuated due to smoke from the fire.
Photos from this morning after a 3-Alarm Fire in SE Portland. pic.twitter.com/JGLFF33H1t— Portland Fire Fighters (@iaff43) April 19, 2021
PF&R investigators are asking people to come forward if they know about this suspect or any other information that would be helpful to investigators, they would like you to call 503-823-INFO (4636).
