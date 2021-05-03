Crews fight 3-alarm fire at storage facility in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews worked for several hours to put out a large fire at a storage facility in Salem that started Monday afternoon.
Crews said the first call about the fire, which ignited at 2142 Turner Road Southeast, came in around 6 p.m. About 20 minutes later, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm, and then went to a third alarm.
The fire scene was very large: the storage facility was a 8,000 square foot building.
Marion County Dispatch told FOX 12 that the fire was brought under control at 11:30 p.m. and crews remained on scene to mop up.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
No injuries were reported.
