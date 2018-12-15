CANBY, OR (KPTV) – An abandoned home went up in flames Friday night and now the fire is under investigation.
Canby Fire was dispatched to a residential fire at 9:27 p.m. to the corner of South Mulino Road and Southeast 13th Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved house fire.
No one lives in the 1,600 square feet home, but Canby Fire said there was a report of squatters there in the past.
Since the house’s location is outside the city of Canby, fire crews had to haul water there.
Colton Fire and Clackamas Fire assisted in the fire response.
The cause of the fire is not currently known and is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.