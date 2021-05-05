Crews fight house fire in Scappoose, 1 person injured

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – A home in Scappoose went up in flames early Wednesday morning and now the cause of the fire is under investigation, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. One person was injured in the fire, but they are expected to recover.
According to TVF&R, firefighters responded to the 23000 block of Northwest Rocky Point Road just before 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a house fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a home that was fully engulfed in fire. TVF&R told FOX 12, “by the time the crews showed up, the house was basically burned to the ground.”
The fire was determined to be a one alarm and the home was in a heavily wooded area. Crews went to work to contain the fire to the one home. The fire was brought under control in about an hour and it only spread to some adjacent vegetation, no other structures. Fire officials said crews faced some difficulties in their response due to the remote location of the house. "There were no fire hydrants in the area, requiring water to be shuttled to the scene by water tenders. Crews also had to contend with a downed powerline near the house," TVF&R said.
One occupant of the home evacuated on their own and sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters provided the person aid before they were transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other details are known about the person’s condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house was determined to be a total loss due to excessive fire damage.
TVF&R said they were assisted by Portland Fire & Rescue, Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency, Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications, American Medical Response, Portland General Electric, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
