MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A residential fire started in Milwaukie Saturday morning.
Crews said they arrived to a home off of Aldercrest around 5:36 a.m. and found a two story home with a heavy fire involvement and a power line down.
No injuries were reported and occupants were not home at the time of the fire, according to police.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
