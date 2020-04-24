RAINIER, OR (KPTV) – A person has been displaced and two horses died after a barn fire caused a huge amount of damage late Thursday morning in Rainier.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, crews responded at 11:45 a.m. to a reported barn fire near the end of Dike Road after many neighbors called it in.
No people were on the property at the time of the fire, but the fire caused immense damage.
CRF&R said a camper trailer was destroyed, leaving it uninhabitable. The person who lived in the trailer will be staying with family and the Red Cross was called for assistance.
While no people were present during the fire, the property is home to many animals.
The owners of the property came to help assist with the animals and during that response, one person was hurt but did not require a trip to the hospital since their injuries were just bumps and bruises.
More than ten horses lived on the property and unfortunately, two horses were found dead inside the barn.
CRF&R said that one of the horses who died was nearly 33 years old.
Other animals including rabbits, chickens and roosters were not hurt in the fire.
Crews stayed at the scene for several hours to manage hot spots.
The following pieces of property were destroyed in the fire: two campers, two vehicles, two motorcycles, a 30-foot aluminum boat and countless personal possessions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.