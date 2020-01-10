VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Road crews in Washington are ready for winter weather.
On Friday, state, city, and county officials met at the Washington State Department of Transportation’s maintenance yard to discuss how they’ll respond when the snow and ice are expected to hit next week.
They say they have snow plows, deicers, and salt on standby. Crews will be laying the salt out on bridges, overpasses, and other potential problem spots ahead of the snow and using it again on freshly plowed roads.
Brad Clark, assistant maintenance superintendent with WSDOT, says his staff is fully stocked with equipment and ready to work around the clock if the need arises.
"We have seven plow trucks with deicing capabilities, with the ability to pull additional ones, trucks with de-cing capabilities, we have 400 tons of salt between Vancouver and Washougal, with the ability to order more as needed, and 18,000 of deicer liquid," Clark said.
Clark says crews will prioritized the main routes first, like Interstate 205 and Interstate 5, and go from there.
WSDOT is asking drivers to look at road conditions before heading out the door, and give the trucks laying out salt on the roads extra room if you see them on the roads. Officials also warned drivers to not abandon their car if they get stuck.
