COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Crews in the Columbia River Gorge are making progress in restoring natural gas service to customers in White Salmon and Hood River.
A car crash late Sunday night did some damage to the Williams NW Pipeline regulator station along SR-14 near the Columbia River bridge.
NW Natural says 5,500 customers are impacted by the outage. Tuesday morning, NW Natural crews began the process to restore gas service to about 1,500 customers in the White Salmon-Bingen areas.
The natural gas utility said in a release that crews will start restoring service to 4,000 customers on the Oregon side in Hood River on Wednesday.
In White Salmon/Hood River today where crews are working to restore natural gas service following a crash on Sunday that did some damage to the distribution system. 5,500 customers impacted. pic.twitter.com/ALRFZFcMz7— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 23, 2020
When NW Natural begins restoring service, they say technicians will be going door-to-door to affected customers. Customers do not need to do anything. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural. If a customer is not home, crews will leave a door hanger with a phone number that they can call to schedule a time that works, typically that same day.
Crews have been brought in from all over the region to help get service restored as quickly as possible.
In Hood River, Double Mountain Brew Master Matt Swihart was eager for the gas to be turned back on. This latest 2020 curve ball has left them in another bind.
He says they have hot water stored in their tanks and are using that to keep the restaurant running, which has also been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Swihart says this week they were not brewing beer so there isn’t much impact there but says projects they were planning to do during the holiday down time are on hold.
“We are just trying to stay afloat as best we can so, we are in it for the long fight, you know, we want to be here,” Swihart said.
In their restaurant he says they were able to make pizza and other items that don’t require the natural gas cook top.
NW Natural says they have distributed blankets to customers from the Hood River Fire Department Monday night and will communicate plans for additional resources/distributions.
