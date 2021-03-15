Crews investigating deadly apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly fire in southeast Portland on Monday.
Emergency crews were called out to the apartment complex near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Ogden Street at around 11 a.m. The fire caused a partial roof collapse of the structure.
Firefighters said one person was inside the burning home. Neighbors tried to get that person out before firefighters arrived at the scene, but the fire was too intense for them to make it inside.
One person died in the fire, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman.
No further details were released Monday afternoon, as the fire remains under investigation.
