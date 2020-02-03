Crews knock down fire at SE Portland apartment complex, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters have knocked down a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Portland Monday evening.
The 2-alarm fire started just before 7:30 p.m. at the Garden Glen Manor Apartments in the 13000 block of Southeast Foster Road, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters found flames in a unit on the second floor, which spread to a unit on the third floor and the attic. About 20 crews responded to extinguish the flames and make sure everyone was out safe.
Firefighters saved a dog from one of the units, and the dog is expected to be OK.
No injuries were reported.
Families in five units were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting two families of the five – two adults and one child in one family and three adults and two children in the other family.
Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
