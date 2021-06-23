WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire that has been burning since Friday on land including part of the Warm Springs Reservation reached 20% containment Tuesday night, according to the fire's incident commander.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters had contained the full perimeter of the S-503 Fire, which has burned roughly 6,000 acres of timber and grasses on the reservation and privately owned in-holdings protected by Oregon Department of Forestry.

The 20% containment is a vast improvement from Sunday, when the fire was not contained at all.

According to Incident Commander Kevin Stock, cooler temperatures on Tuesday helped crews make significant progress against the fire. The fire is being managed as a full suppression fire and securing the containment line is the current priority. Firefighters were diligent through the day, watching for spot fires popping up as dried fuels remained receptive to sparks.

The public should know the following while firefighters battle the S-503 Fire:

Closures and Evacuations: The Wasco County Sherriff’s Office has lowered all residences west of Kelly Springs Rd/Back Walters Rd from Level 3 evacuation to Level 2 - Get Set. Anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Rd, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove, remain at Level 2 - Get Set.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the S-503 Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the “Notice to Airman” for specifics. Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.”