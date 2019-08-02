CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Crews battling the Milepost 97 Fire off Interstate 5 in Douglas County reported making “significant progress” Friday, leading to some reduced evacuation levels.
The fire near Canyonville has burned more than 13,000 acres and is at 35 percent containment.
Evacuation notices have been issued for people near the fire. On Friday, Level 2 notices – meaning “be set” – were reduced to Level 1 – meaning “be ready.”
An evacuation map is available at this link.
Those people are still advised to have a “go kit” ready, along with an evacuation plan for family members and pets.
The fire started the night of July 24 and is believed to be human caused, possibly from an illegal campfire, according to investigators.
Nearly 1,500 people are working to control the fire. The cost of the fire is estimated at more than $10 million.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.