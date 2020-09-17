MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews are preparing for a change in the weather Thursday as they continue to battle wildfires in the Santiam Canyon.
Incident commanders for the Beachie Creek Fire and Lionshead Fire said Thursday that thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Marion and Linn counties.
Incident commanders on the Lionshead Fire and Beachie Creek Fire acknowledge concerns about landslides, which can occur when rain follows fire activity.
Incident commanders for the Beachie Creek Fire said before the rain starts, winds will increase, which should slightly dissipate smoke. As smoke clears, aircraft will be able to fly over that fire.
Crews will continue monitoring the weather and conditions in the fire zones.
The Beachie Creek Fire has burned 191,661 acres and was 20 percent contained Thursday.
Beachie Creek Fire incident commanders provided this update on Thursday’s operations: Firefighters and heavy equipment are working in seven divisions that make up the perimeter around the Beachie Creek Fire. The emphasis for Thursday is to protect communities to the south and west of the fire. Firefighters will continue to directly attack the fire around Scotts Mills, Stayton, Lyons, Mill City, and Detroit. Other crews are working to protect timber investments on the north side of the fire near Scotts Mills.
Link: Evacuation information
The Lionshead Fire has burned 189,316 acres and was 10 percent contained Thursday.
Lionshead Fire incident commanders provided this update on Thrusday’s operations: Along the northern edge of the fire, crews will keep scouting for options to connect fire line west from the B-200 Road to Olallie Lakes, where they plan to tie control line in with the fire perimeter. Good progress has been made preparing roads and dozer lines for burnout operations but there is still a significant amount of work to do. Firefighters will continue structure protection around homes in Sid Walter Flats and keep watch to secure the spot fires there and near Sisi Butte in the northwest. Crews will work along the 46 Road toward Breitenbush to prepare it for eventual re-opening. Firefighters expect to complete much of the mop up work in the Olallie Lakes area today. Structure groups will remain working in Marion Forks and monitoring the Stahlman area.
(1) comment
I’d welcome a little rain about now.
