CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Crews pulled a man’s body from the Washougal River Monday night after a group of kids spotted it while swimming in the water.
Firefighters and a technical rescue team responded to the 28700 block of Washougal River Road near mile post 7 just before 8 p.m., according to to Clark County Fire District 6. A driver called 911 after the kids crawled up a hillside and flagged them down.
It took crews about 25 minutes to recover the body, strap it to a backboard and haul it up the hill to where the medical examiner’s vehicle was waiting. The body had been in the water for some time and could not easily be identified, according to the fire district.
Firefighters found the body about 50 yards downstream from where rafter/presumed drowning victim Stephen Barnaby was last seen and searched for in May; officials have not confirmed any connection to this incident.
