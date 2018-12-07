HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A fire began in the attic of a twelve unit apartment building Friday evening.
Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at the Commons at Verandas Apartments located on Northeast Overlook Drive around 4:30 p.m.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of a group of twelve apartments. All residents were safely outside.
The fire was contained to the building’s attic, but three of the apartments had water damage resulting from the water used to extinguish the fire.
Crews said those residents will be housed in vacant apartments in the complex.
No injuries were reported, according to officials.
Firefighters are working on determining the cause of the fire.
Hillsboro Fire Department was assisted by Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue
