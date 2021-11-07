LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) – The Lebanon Fire District put out a fire that started in a downtown shopping center on Saturday evening.

The fire district said it responded to the Old Town Mall at 743 Main Street on Saturday evening. An employee in one store reported hearing a loud pop come from another store that shares a wall. The employee went to investigate and saw lights flickering and popping and later saw smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke filling the main hallway of the building and light smoke coming from the roof where it intersected the exterior walls. They had to force entry into the building, find the source of the fire and then knock it down. There was no fire spread found.

The fire district estimates damage at roughly $50,000, but that number is likely to change after the damage is evaluated by the owners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Everyone inside the building at the time of the fire was able to escape safely.