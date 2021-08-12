PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland fire crews say no one was hurt after a house fire in north Portland Thursday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to a report of a fire behind a home at 28 Northeast Bridgeton Road at 2:30 p.m. Reports were that all residents and pets were out.
Crews noticed heavy fire from the back of a two-story home. The fire started at the back porch and extended to the attic space where crews had to extinguish it in void spaces. The fire burned the back covered porch and attic, but crews were able to extinguish it prior to it extending to the main body of the home.
Crews from Vancouver fire also responded and worked as a mutual aid on the fire that was extinguished and a recall was placed at 3:10 p.m. An official cause of the fire has not been released.
Fire crews want to remind me people that if you choose to smoke cigarettes, please use a deep, sturdy ashtray. Do not discard cigarette butts in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or landscaping, dried grasses, leaves or anything that could ignite easily. The leading area of origin for home smoking fires in 2012-2016 was an exterior balcony or open porch.
