KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a Kelso home on Tuesday.
Crews with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 905 Cedar St.
They arrived to find a duplex with black smoke coming from the roof vents and attic space.
After determining the duplex was unoccupied, crews extinguished a fire in a bathroom that spread into the attic.
Crews were on scene for about 90 minutes to make sure the fire had not extended further in the attic insulation.
The home had received some upgrades to the heating, paint and general maintenance, according to property management. It had not been occupied for the last month.
Investigators determined the fire started in the bathroom ceiling vent fan/light which appeared to have been installed many years prior.
Damage is estimated at $8,000 to $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.