COUGAR, WA (KPTV) - The Big Hollow Fire is now 15% contained, as of Thursday.
Incident commanders provided an update on the fire burning 15 miles northwest of Carson and seven miles southeast of Cougar.
The fire has burned 22,973 acres. There are 327 crew members fighting the fire, and they have reached 25% completion of their objectives, along with 15% containment of the fire.
Thursday’s operations were outlined by incident commanders: Crews will continue patrols along the 57 and 58 roads. Work will continue on the S1000, S6000, and S2000 roads to limit fire spread to the west and protect timber values. An area to the north will be reopened for Rayonier/Pope Resources to resume a logging operation paused due to the fire. Crews will monitor fire on the ridge west of Wind River Hwy. with the intent of suppressing any fire that may reach the road. The fire is held along the 201 road. Firing operations around the 64 and 201 roads are completed, and the area will be patrolled. Crews will monitor fire around Trapper Creek and Government Mineral Springs. Road prep will continue on the 54 and 5407 roads as a southwestern containment line.
Cool and wet weather is expected in the area of the Big Hollow Fire on Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible.
A Level 3 evacuation order (go now) remains in place for Government Mineral Springs. A Level 1 evacuation notice (be ready) is in effect north and west of the fire, including Yale, Cougar, Northwoods and parts of Amboy and Yacolt.
Area closures include most developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, most forest roads and trails in southwest Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Closures for the Siouxon Block and Merrill Lake Natural Conservation Area also are in place.
People are asked to stay out of the fire zones for their own safety and the safety of firefighters.
