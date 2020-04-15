Crews recover body of man who drowned in Columbia River off Jantzen Beach

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews have recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Columbia River off Jantzen Beach Wednesday evening.
The call came in at about 5:43 p.m.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, two people in a canoe were paddling from shore to a boat on the river.
That’s when the canoe tipped and the two people – a man and a woman – fell into the water.
Officials say the woman made it out of the water, while the man did not.
The sheriff’s office Marine Unit, Portland Fire & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to search for him.
At about 7:10 p.m., PF&R crews were able to find the man’s body. The sheriff’s office says he was not wearing a life jacket.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.