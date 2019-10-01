LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews have recovered the body of a missing Portland school counselor, according to Oregon State Police.
Coast Guard crews began searching for 58-year-old Hoang Tran, of Clackamas, Sunday in the Whale Cove area near Depoe Bay after hearing from Tran's family and from someone on shore who reported seeing debris. Hoang Tran’s family said he went for a solo sailing trip off the coast of Newport Saturday, but he never came home.
Coast Guard officials Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. said they had recovered a man’s body in the area of Depoe Bay where the debris was recovered Sunday.
OSP identified the body as belonging to Hoang Tran and said he was found wearing a flotation device.
According to Tran's family, Tran was a counselor at Franklin High School and was a beloved volunteer in the Vietnamese community.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.