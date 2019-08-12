MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters recovered the body of a 15-year-old swimmer from the Sandy River at Oxbow Park Monday night, according to the Gresham Fire Department.
Fire officials say the teen was visiting the park with his family. He was wading in the water, went under and did not resurface, according to firefighters.
Fire officials do not believe the teen was wearing a life-jacket.
Divers and a Coast Guard helicopter were searching for him Monday afternoon into Monday evening.
