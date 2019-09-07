OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A water main that broke in Oregon City on Saturday has been repaired.
South Fork Water Board, the water provider for Oregon City, said a 30-inch water line broke along Anchor Way. The water main break happened around 9:30 a.m.
Anchor Way from 18th Street to Redland Road has been closed for crews to access the site.
Sunday afternoon, city officials announced that crews from the South Fork Water Board and Oregon City Public Works had repaired the water line.
Officials say Anchor Way is expected to reopen Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
