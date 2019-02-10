BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Six homes were evacuated as a precaution as crews worked to fix a broken gas line and water line in Beaverton Sunday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews were repairing a broken water line, located in the 13700 block of Southwest Linda Lane, when they hit a gas line at around 7:51 a.m.
Firefighters responded to the scene and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.
Tualatin Valley Water District and NW Natural crews were on scene to make repairs, which were completed just before noon.
Firefighters at scene and of a gas line break on Linda Lane, west of Murray Blvd. 6 homes have been evacuated as a precaution. Broken waterline was being repaired at the time of the gas line break. @TVWDNews & @nwnatural are both on scene. Road is closed. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/yCQ3xZCrBz— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 10, 2019
SW Linda Lane was closed during the repairs.
