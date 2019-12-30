MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Crews rescued an injured climber off Mount Hood Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The climber, a 16-year-old, suffered a leg injury after falling approximately 500 feet from the Pearly Gates area down to the Devil’s Kitchen area Monday morning.
Crews responded around 9 a.m. and reached the climber around 1 p.m. He was transported by ambulance from Timberline Lodge around 4:30 p.m.
Rescuers had to reach the climber at about 10,500 feet, according to the sheriff's office. The operation took most of Monday afternoon into the evening.
Law enforcement says the teenager and was a part of a group when he fell and was stable after the rescue. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Glad the person is OK. One thing that may be a good idea, is that anyone who climbs Mt. Hood should be required to have Insurance to climb, that would cover the cost of their rescue if need be. The cost of paying the personnel and of equipment is very expensive to the tax payers. Hood River County has been threatening to cut Sheriff patrols during the night because they don't have enough funds. Hood River County is one who gets involved with more rescues than most counties. We pay in our taxes to have protection by law enforcement and when much of the funding for rescues, which is a fraction of a percentage of people, should have to get Insurance that would cover the cost.
