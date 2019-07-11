ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters and police worked together to rescue an Albany woman dangling from a sign beneath a bridge over the Calapooia River early Thursday morning.
Crews responded around 12:45 a.m. to reports of the 47-year-old woman screaming and found her hanging off two braided metal cables and a metal spillway sign beneath the Bryant Way Bridge about 50 to 60 feet above the water. Fire officials say a fall from this height could have been deadly due to low river levels and large rocks directly beneath her.
A water rescue craft was deployed to the Willamette and Calapooia rivers while a technical rescue was launched from the Bryant Way Bridge. A firefighter was lowered to the woman and attached a safety harness to secure her for a rescue pick off; she and the firefighter were then lifted to safety, according to fire officials.
In total, about 23 first responders assisted in the rescue, according to the fire department.
