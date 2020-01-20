Crews rescue crabber from rough waters after boat capsizes near Netarts Bay

NETARTS BAY, OR (KPTV) - Crews rescued a man crabbing on the Oregon coast after his boat capsized near Netarts Bay.
A boater in distress call was made to 911 at around 1 p.m. Monday.
Deputies said a 72-year-old man from Manzanita was pulling up crab pots on his 18-foot Alumaweld Stryker when he became grounded on the sandbar and began taking on water.
Before rescuers could get to the scene, the boat capsized and the man was thrown into the water. The man, who was alone on the boat, was wearing a floatation device.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District and the U.S. Coast Guard launched a rescue operation.
Netarts-Oceanside Fire District jet skiers were the first to spot the man. They initially lost sight of him, before locating him and pulling him from the water.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.
The boat remained “precariously capsized” and grounded on the sandbar Monday, according to deputies, due to unsafe weather.
The Coast Guard will make plans to recover the boat, according to deputies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
