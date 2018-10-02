PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A dog was rescued from a house fire in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at 524 Northeast 69th avenue around 3:45 p.m.
When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.
Firefighters searched for any trapped occupants and found a dog inside seeking shelter in the basement.
The dog was brought out and was found to be healthy, according to crews.
Fire investigators said they are still processing information to determine a cause and a damage estimate.
Later, it was determined that the occupants were not at home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, according to PF&R.
