GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A pair of dogs were rescued along Beaver Creek in Gresham, and it took some hard work to get one of them to safety.
The Gresham Fire Department says they were called to assist the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control with an animal rescue along Southeast Beaver Creek Lane at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Gresham Fire says two dogs had been abandoned in a nearby park. The first one was found and rescued Saturday with the help of fire crews, and MCSO and Animal Control continued looking for the second dog on Sunday.
Residents were able to hear the dog all night from somewhere in Beaver Creek canyon, according to firefighters.
Sunday morning, MCSO and Animal Control spotted the dog about 50 feet down a steep hill next to a waterfall and directly above a cliff that drops about 100 feet straight into Beaver Creek.
Gresham Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded with a ladder truck and a heavy rescue vehicle with additional technical rescue equipment.
A firefighter was lowered with ropes from the end of the ladder to get to the dog. According to firefighters, that rescuer had a tough time convincing the dog to come with him.
After some persuasion, the dog was placed in a pillowcase, and they were both brought up. The dog was cold and wet, but otherwise OK.
Both dogs are with Multnomah County Animal Control.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
